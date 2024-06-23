Man stabbed dead during argument in Queens bodega

A man was stabbed to death during an argument inside a Queens bodega, police said Sunday.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and shoulder in Sammy Gourmet Deli on Jamaica Ave. near 169th St. in Jamaica about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The man died at the scene. Cops were working Sunday to determine his identity.

Cops have made no arrests but were initially looking for a suspect bleeding from the head who has a distinctive tattoo of a signature on his forearm, according to emergency radio transmissions.

The stabbing marks the second homicide so far this year in the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct, which saw two homicides in all of 2023.