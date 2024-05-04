Man stabbed in chest by girlfriend after argument in Baton Rouge Friday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in Baton Rouge Friday night.

According to EBRSO, the situation took place around 11 p.m. Friday, May 3 on Grand Settlement Boulevard.

Police stated that a man and his girlfriend got into an argument, which led to his girlfriend stabbing the man in his chest.

The man was transported to the hospital, according to EBRSO. His condition is unknown at this time. The man’s girlfriend was booked for domestic abuse battery.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

