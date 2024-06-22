Man stabbed, brothers arrested in fighting at Randall’s Island migrant shelter: police

A 25-year-old man was stabbed and two brothers were arrested following a bloody fight at a Randall’s Island migrant shelter that sparked a bigger brawl among its residents, police said Saturday.

Dozens of cops were dispatched to the shelter on E. 125th St. following the 7:50 p.m. attack on Friday, cops said.

The two brothers were arguing with another man at the shelter when the victim tried to break up the fight, a police source said.

When the victim interceded, 19-year-old Josue Deleon stabbed him in the shoulder, cops said. His older brother Moises, 27, also joined in the fight, they added.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with a minor wound, cops said.

Josue Deleon was taken into custody on second-degree assault charges, cops said. His older brother was charged with misdemeanor assault. Their arraignments in Manhattan Criminal Court were pending.

The stabbing sparked a second fight at the shelter. Additional cops and supervisors were called in to break up the spreading violence, and an 18-year-old man was taken into custody.

He was issued a summons for criminal mischief and released, cops said.

This was not the first time that violence has broken out at the troubled shelter.

On April 8, five shelter residents were arrested when they beat up a 24-year-old man who was eating on his bed, cops said.

In March, migrants surrounded a group of uniformed officers and threw bottles and debris as the cops tried to apprehend a disorderly man inside the shelter, a video released online showed.

The huge shelter can hold up to 2,000 migrants, officials said.