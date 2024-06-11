Man stabbed in the back in the city of Newburgh

CITY OF NEWBURGH - A City of Newburgh man was stabbed in the back late Saturday night.

City police said officers were dispatched to South Miller Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The responding officers found the victim, a 30-year-old man, bleeding heavily from a wound to his upper back.

The unidentified victim was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains unknown at this time, police said.

The City of Newburgh Detective Division is investigating the stabbing, with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call detectives at 845-569-7509. All calls will remain confidential.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Man was stabbed in the back in Newburgh Saturday