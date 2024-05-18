Man stabbed in back on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Canal Street late Friday, May 17.

The crime happened in the 2000 block of Canal Street around 11:30 p.m.

NOPD officers say a man tried to break up a fight at an unknown location.

Investigators say that is when the victim was stabbed in the back with an object.

The victim was taken to a hospital by private car for treatment.

At this time, there is not a known suspect.

