Man stabbed by Amazon delivery driver during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured after allegedly being stabbed by an Amazon delivery driver during an argument at a Madison apartment complex.

Metro police said the victim and the delivery driver were arguing over a parking space at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at an apartment complex located in the 400 block of Churchill Crossing.

The argument eventually escalated, resulting in the delivery driver stabbing the victim, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

