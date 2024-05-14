Man with stab wound, bloody hammer asks deputies for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested following a stabbing Sunday afternoon along North Main Street in downtown Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened just outside the county administration building and Memphis Police Department’s headquarters.

Deputies said Aaron Collins, 47, was arrested after he walked by the area and was identified by a witness as the attacker.

Deputies said just before 4 p.m., they were approached by a man who was bleeding and carrying a bloody hammer and said he had just been attacked by three men.

The victim said he was stabbed in the right shoulder and that he used the hammer to defend himself.

A witness told deputies she and the victim were sitting at a table at 160 North Main when he got into an argument with a man. She said two more men showed up, and one of them stabbed the victim with a large knife.

The witness said Collins was the man who stabbed her friend. Deputies said they found a knife covered with blood in Collins’ backpack and an open cut on his left wrist.

Collins was treated for his injury before being booked into the Shelby County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $75,000.

Collins is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

