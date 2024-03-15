Man in St. David's hospital garage bombing sentenced

A parking garage at St. David's Medical Center was shut down in August after a pipe bomb exploded. The man charged with possessing the the destructive device has now been sentenced.

The man who pleaded guilty to having a pipe bomb in the St. David's Medical Center parking garage in August was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison.

Raymond Luke Garner, 39, pleaded guilty in October to a third-degree federal felony of possessing an unregistered destructive device. The maximum sentence could have been 10 years.

On Aug. 9, Garner, of Jonestown, had parked his pickup truck in Garage 1 at the hospital. Austin police and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services were called to the garage at 5:23 p.m. after the Austin Fire Department responded to a 911 call and determined that this was not a typical car fire.

No one was hurt, but video from the garage showed people walking nearby and cars entering that garage level.

The hospital was not evacuated, but ambulances were diverted and people who parked in that garage could not retrieve their cars until the next morning.

According to court documents, investigators found the remains of a pipe bomb near Garner's truck as well as a homemade high explosive, circuit board/timers, electric matches and other items, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Texas.

Garner was immediately questioned by police, and while doing that, he contacted another person to ask that person to move another box out of his home, the press release said. That box had high explosive, precursor chemicals and electric matches. Investigators also found a recipe for the explosive, remote control devices and other components.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives' Joint Terrorism Task Force became involved in the investigation as well as state and local law enforcement.

“Garner’s use of unregistered and unstable explosive material jeopardized the safety of individuals who may have been near his vehicle,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp of the FBI's San Antonio Field Office.

A background check of a person with the same name and age showed a Jonestown address and previous charges for speeding and possession of controlled substances and marijuana.

It is not known why Garner chose the hospital garage or his intention for the device.

St. David's Medical Center declined to comment.

