Man spotted on surveillance video looking through windows in DeKalb County neighborhood
Do you recognize this man? DeKalb County police said he was caught on video looking through windows.
According to DKPD, officers said the incident occurred on June 15 around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect was captured on surveillance camera looking through windows and was on patios near the 1000 block of Greenbriar Circle.
Authorities describe the man as tall with a slim build, beard and a short afro.
Anyone with information is urged to call DKPD Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
DeKalb County officials remind residents to keep doors and windows locked. Remember, if you see something, say something.
