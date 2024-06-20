Man sought by police after standoff has been captured, Cahokia Heights detective says

Police on Thursday captured a homeowner who shot at a code enforcement officer and a police officer Tuesday after they went to his Lake Drive home to investigate a complaint about his dogs, according to Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas.

Officers had been looking for the man since Tuesday following the incident and a standoff with police who had surrounded his home. After the standoff, officers entered the home and found that no one was inside.

Police spotted the man around 8 a.m. Thursday walking near his Lake Drive home. They set up a perimeter and arrested him without incident, Thomas said.

He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail pending charges.

The 53-year-old Cahokia Heights man has mental health issues, Thomas said earlier this week. The BND is not publishing his name at this time since charges have yet to be filed.

What led to the Tuesday standoff

Cahokia Heights police went to the man’s home in the 7100 block of Lake Drive at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call from the code enforcement officer, Thomas said.

“Code enforcement got a call at the residence today in reference to some loose, aggressive dogs. Code enforcement went there to remove the dogs,” Thomas said Tuesday. “ The homeowner got upset, came outside with a firearm. The code enforcement officer backed up and called the police.”

After police arrived, one of the man’s dogs went to attack a police officer, Thomas said.

“The officer maced the dog. The homeowner opened his door, fired at the officer and went back inside of the house,” Thomas said.

No officer was injured.

After that, police sought a warrant and called in officers from multiple departments, including a SWAT team. The standoff at the Lake Drive home continued until late Tuesday night, when officers went inside the home and determined that the man was no longer there.