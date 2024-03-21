Man sought for information in Makley Drive homicide

Mar. 21—LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a man who may have information regarding a recent homicide.

The office's detective bureau is looking for Gervens Justilien, 31, in reference to the March 10 homicide of Chrislande Auguste, 26, in a residence on Makley Drive in American Township.

According to a release from Maj. Andre McConnahea, Justilien is the only known resident in that house who has not been accounted for since the homicide was first discovered. While Justilien is not currently considered a suspect, the detective bureau believes he may have information that could aid in its investigation.

According to the release, Auguste had traveled from Haiti to the United States in October 2022 and was granted a temporary employment authorization card while awaiting an asylum hearing. The detective bureau has been in contact with the Haitian embassy in Washington, D.C., in an effort to notify Auguste's next of kin.

All residents in the Makley Drive house are believed to be living lawfully in the United States, according to McConnahea.

Justilien is described as a Black male of Haitian descent, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 179 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has been known to travel between the Makley Drive residence; Inkster, Michigan; and Springfield, Ohio.

Anyone with knowledge of Justilien's whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at 419-227-3535.