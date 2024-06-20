Man sought in Bache shooting

Jun. 20—Law enforcement officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for questioning for a Tuesday night shooting in rural Pittsburg County.

Pittsburg County Interim Sheriff Frankie McClendon said deputies are searching for 49-year-old Larry Mickle as part of their investigation into a woman who received injuries to her head during a Tuesday night shooting.

McClendon said the shooting occurred at a residence on South Bache Road.

"The victim was life flighted to Tulsa with a head injury," McClendon said. "I don't know what the motive was. They were in a relationship together."

He said he expected a warrant for Mickle's arrest to be issued Thursday.

A social media post from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department states Mickle is to be considered armed and dangerous and that the man could be in the Hartshorne, Haileyville, Gowen, or Wilburton areas.

Anyone that spots Mickel is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at 918-423-5858, you can remain anonymous.