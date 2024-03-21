Man sought in Adelanto kidnapping investigation

Detectives are looking for a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for nearly a week in Adelanto, officials said.

The investigation began just before 8 p.m. Monday when a woman flagged down a passerby along a secluded road at El Mirage Road and Aster Avenue, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said. The woman asked the passerby to call 911.

Victor Valley Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Staci Parks said the victim told deputies she met a man, identified only as "Tom," in Los Angeles and willingly accompanied him to Adelanto.

"The victim said Tom held her captive for six days until she was finally able to escape and flag down help," Parks said in a written statement. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

An "extensive" search of the area was conducted, but deputies found no signs of a suspect or crime scene, Parks said. It was not clear Wednesday afternoon where the woman had been held.

The suspect was described as a white or Latino man between 30 and 40 years old, about 6 feet tall and 300 pounds in weight. He had a shaved head and dark-colored goatee. He was last seen driving a dark-colored, four-door SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Victor Valley Station at (760) 552-6800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

