Man smashes way into local hair salon with hammer: PD

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — It can be fun, rewarding, and also challenging to own a small business, but when you add a break-in… it can get even tougher.

Dakita’s Hair & Beauty Supplies is located on Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron.

Akron police said a man broke into that neighborhood business earlier this week by using a hammer to smash and break out the glass front door.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who they said is the suspect in the breaking & entering that occurred Tuesday morning.

The man stole various items, including an undisclosed amount of money and hair-related products, according to police.

If you have any information about the suspect or this crime, you’re asked to please contact Akron detectives at 330-375-2464, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

