Man slashed outside Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan

A shirtless attacker and an accomplice slashed a stranger outside Manhattan’s Javits Center, police said Monday.

The 37-year-old victim was outside the convention center on 34th St. near 12th Ave. when the duo approached him just after 1:40 a.m. June 10, cops said.

One of the pair slashed the man in the abdomen and face before taking off toward W. 37th St., they added.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police on Monday released images of the attacker in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.