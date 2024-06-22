Man sitting in park arrested after deputy finds unregistered gun in his backpack

A man sitting inside his vehicle in a park was arrested after a deputy found an unregistered firearm in his backpack.

According to a press release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy from the Central Station stopped a vehicle in Hulda Crooks Park in Loma Linda just before 11:35 p.m. for being in the park after hours in violation of city ordinance.

Upon contacting the passenger, a Colton man named Caleb Ronald Thompson, the deputy observed a loaded firearm magazine on the floor of the vehicle’s passenger side.

Thompson, 20, and another occupant of the vehicle were detained, and a search was conducted that yielded an unregistered firearm without a serial number in a backpack belonging to Thompson.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Central Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is urged to contact SBSD’s Central Station by calling 909-387-3545. To submit an anonymous tip, call We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or visit their website.

