Man shot wife to death in Fort Worth, police say. Her body was found wrapped in tarp

A 33-year-old south Fort Worth man last week shot to death his wife, whose body was found wrapped in a blue tarp in a bedroom inside the couple’s house, police said.

Christopher Robertson admitted during an interview with two Fort Worth Police Department homicide detectives that he shot Kristlynne Robertson, 34, one time and said he wanted to go to jail, according to the affidavit supporting the arrest warrant in the case.

The suspect handed the detectives a gun that he had on him and said it was the gun he used to shoot his wife, according to the affidavit.

The suspect’s brother found Kristlynne Robertson dead on Friday about 9:30 p.m. at the house in the 5500 block of Whitman Avenue.

After being away for several days, the suspect’s brother arrived at the house and found Christopher Robertson extremely intoxicated, smelled a foul odor and saw the body, according to the affidavit.

Kristlynne Robertson was shot once in the left side of her face below her eye, according to the affidavit.

On Saturday, Christopher Robertson called 911. According to the affidavit, he told the call-taker: “My father-in-law is going to kill me. I actually killed his daughter. I killed his daughter.”

Police arrested Christopher Robertson on suspicion of murder.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, chat online at thehotline.org, or locally call SafeHaven of Tarrant County’s hotline at 1-877-701-7233 or One Safe Place at 817-916-4323.