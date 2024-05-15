Man shot by Wichita police during domestic violence call is recovering, sheriff says

A man who was shot by a Wichita police officer during a response to a domestic violence incident is recovering, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Wednesday.

The man, who is from Wichita, is being treated at a hospital and will be booked into the Sedgwick County Jail following his release, he added.

The incident occurred Monday at a house in the 1600 block of North Wood, which is northwest of 13th and Tyler. Police had responded to a domestic violence call earlier that night, but the man had left before officers arrived, Easter said.

At 11:19 p.m., Wichita police officers responded to the residence again after a family member called 911 to report that the suspect came back. Arriving officers found the suspect and a 42-year-old man.

Easter said the suspect lived in the home.

A family member said the man was in the basement and asked him to come upstairs. As officers attempted to arrest him at the door, he resisted, retreated back into the house and drew a firearm, according to Easter.

The man drew a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers, which led to a WPD officer drawing his gun and firing three rounds at the suspect, Easter said. All three rounds struck the man.

He was taken to a hospital by EMS in serious condition. Police recovered a loaded handgun at the scene, Easter said.

The shooting remains under investigation and findings from the case will be presented to Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for review and to see if charges will be filed.