Man shot while walking on San Marcos trail; no arrests made

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man was shot Saturday while walking on a trail in San Marcos and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near Questhaven Road and San Elijo Road.

Have you seen this vehicle? CHP says it could be connected to a fatal hit-and-run

The victim told deputies he was walking on a trail when he was approached by three individuals wearing dark hoodies. At some point, the victim said he was shot in the leg. The three suspects reportedly ran from the scene.

The victim asked a nearby resident for help after the shooting. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies investigated the crime scene and found what they described as a “ghost gun,” which has no serial number. No suspects have been identified at this point in their investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 751-4400, or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.