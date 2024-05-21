Man shot in Warner Robins home invasion. Suspects tried to get in 3 homes, cops say

Two suspects successfully entered, robbed and shot a man inside of his Warner Robins home Tuesday. They were unsuccessful in attempts to invade his neighbors, police said.

WRPD responded to the incident, which occurred around 2:14 a.m. in the 400 block of Jackie Boulevard.

Officers found Jesus Briceno-Vargas, 32, inside his residence with a gunshot wound to his forearm, according to a press release.

Briceno-Vargas and Yessica Casas-Castillo, 32, told police “they were awoken by a loud crashing noise coming from the front door,” police said.

Two men, “described as young, tall, skinny and wearing ski masks,” then entered the bedroom “brandishing firearms and demanding money,” police said.

Briceno-Vargas and Casas-Castillo told police the suspects stole “several items” from their residence, according to a news release.

One of the suspects allegedly shot Briceno-Vargas before leaving the home. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

While detectives investigated the incident, they learned the suspects attempted to enter two neighbors’ residences but were unsuccessful.

Police initially responded to the residence in reference to a shooting. Four juveniles were listed as victims, along with Briceno-Vargas and Casas-Castillo.

The police department was investigating the incident Tuesday. If anyone has information related to this case, they can call the detectives at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 478-742-2330.