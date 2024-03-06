Man who shot victim at Fort Worth bar in 2020 gets 50 years in prison for murder

A man who killed a person during an argument at a Fort Worth bar was found guilty of murder this week and sentenced by a jury to 50 years in prison, according to Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells.

On the evening of Jan. 18, 2020, police responded to La Botica Bar in the 3700 block of Hemphill Street. Officers found 43-year-old Manuel Contreras lying on the floor of the bar with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim had been in an argument with the suspect, 46-year-old Andres Argumedo, who shot him, police said. A bystander was also hit by the gunfire, according to Sorrells.

Argumedo fled in a car before later being taken into custody.

Contreras died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.