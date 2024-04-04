Man shot Tuesday outside Eastdale Mall

Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside Eastdale Mall in Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 4:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Eastdale Circle, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. First responders transported the man to an area hospital.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the shooting.

