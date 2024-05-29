Calls about gunshots at the intersection of Calhoun and Wichita Streets in Wichita Falls Tuesday night led police to a man who had been shot in an apparent robbery.

The call came in at 10:55 p.m. Officers found four victims of a robbery at the location. One of them had been shot twice.

In a press release, the Wichita Falls Police Department said the victims, three adults and one 16-year-old male, told the officers that they were approached by two men wearing hoodies. The suspects pulled guns and demanded their belongings.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old-man, was shot during the incident. He was taken to United Regional Health Care System with wounds that did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

Possible names of the suspects were gathered by the investigating officers and detectives, according to police.

WFPD asks anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number 940-720-5000.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man shot in Tuesday night robbery in Wichita Falls