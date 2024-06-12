Man shot on Tryon Road is identified

Jun. 12—SAYBROOK — A man shot at his Tryon Road home on May 31 has been identified as John Perry, 63, said Ashtabula County Coroner Chief Investigator and Administrator Amber Stewart.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home after the man allegedly pointed a gun at children around 7 p.m. on May 31, according to an Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office press release.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said Perry also pointed a gun at deputies then retreated into his home. Niemi said the Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga County SWAT team was called to the scene.

Niemi said negotiations went on for several hours before Perry allegedly shot at SWAT team vehicles and the team returned fire, killing him.

Stewart said the cause of death is a gunshot but she is not yet sure how many times Perry was shot. She said the final cause of death will be determined by the results from an autopsy that was completed by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

She said the investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Niemi asked BCI to investigate the incident since it was an officer-involved shooting.

"BCI was requested by the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office to investigate the fatal officer involved shooting," said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

When the investigation is complete the results will be presented to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office, Irwin said.