Man shot in torso in Fort Worth hotel room homicide, law enforcement authorities say

A man died early Sunday of a gunshot wound in a homicide inside of a hotel room in Fort Worth, police said.

The victim and suspect were in the room with other people, “when a handgun that was in the suspect’s possession discharged striking the victim,” police wrote in a description distributed to the press.

The man, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released, was shot in the torso and died at the scene.

The suspect and others called 911 for help after the shooting.

Police have not made an arrest and did not release the name of the hotel, which is in the 4400 block of South Freeway