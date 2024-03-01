Man shot at students near Spoto High School, Hillsborough sheriff says

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials have arrested a man who they say fired a gun at students during a fight near Spoto High School in Riverview.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Deputies say Jahfahree Edwards, 24, fired at students “after a fight had broken out down the street” from the high school.

No one was injured.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, sheriff’s officials said, and Edwards was arrested on Thursday.

Edwards is facing four charges of attempted second-degree murder, four charges of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon, and one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle.

He was being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail on Friday without bail.