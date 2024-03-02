Man shot at southeast Shelby County home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot at a southeast Shelby County home Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office responded to the shooting on Shoreline Circle near Martha’s Point at 6:45 p.m.

The victim went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office has not released information regarding the possible suspect.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

