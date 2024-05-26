Man shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said that at about 1:10 a.m., they were dispatched to a shooting in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot but was conscious and breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

