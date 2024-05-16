Man shot after someone tries stealing his car at a gas pump in East Point

Police are searching for a shooter who tried stealing a man’s car while he pumped gas on Wednesday morning.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta are releasing surveillance photos of a man police believe is responsible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

East Point officers say they were called to Virginia Avenue near the I-85 southbound on-ramp where they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators say the man was pumping gas when a man walked up to him, pulled out a gun and demanded his car.

The suspect fired one shot, hitting the victim. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but it’s unclear how badly he was injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are hoping someone who sees the surveillance photos will recognize the shooters.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information. You can give an anonymous tip at 404-877-5477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: