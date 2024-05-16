Man shot after someone tries stealing his car at a gas pump in East Point
Police are searching for a shooter who tried stealing a man’s car while he pumped gas on Wednesday morning.
Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta are releasing surveillance photos of a man police believe is responsible.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
East Point officers say they were called to Virginia Avenue near the I-85 southbound on-ramp where they found a man who had been shot.
Investigators say the man was pumping gas when a man walked up to him, pulled out a gun and demanded his car.
The suspect fired one shot, hitting the victim. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but it’s unclear how badly he was injured.
TRENDING STORIES:
Former APD officer thought Lyft driver was in ‘gay fraternity,’ tried to kidnap him before shooting
Georgia Court of Appeals allows Trump appeal to have Willis removed from case to go ahead
East Point teacher loses job after reporting alleged abuse of student by principal
Police are hoping someone who sees the surveillance photos will recognize the shooters.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information. You can give an anonymous tip at 404-877-5477.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: