Man shot in shoulder and leg Monday in North Richland Hills, in stable condition

One man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in North Richland Hills, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 5500 block of Rufe Snow Drive around 1 p.m., where they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Police have not released any details on the events leading up to the shooting.

“This investigation is still very active and we are pursuing several leads at this time,” police wrote in the news release. “We recognize and share our community’s concern about this incident and are working to provide additional details, both as we have them and as we are confident they will not jeopardize the investigation.”