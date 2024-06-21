Man shot after shooting at police officer responding to theft at CBD store in Savannah

The Savannah Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday.

The GBI said on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m., Savannah Police Department officers responded to a theft at Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary at 4317 Ogeechee Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The early investigation shows that the suspect, Quayshon Whitehurst, 29, had taken a bookbag from a store employee and left the store.

When officers arrived, Whitehurst had already left the scene.

Across Ogeechee Road from the dispensary, officers found Whitehurst behind the Circle K convenience store. An officer confronted him and told him to stop. Instead, Whitehurst pulled his gun out and shot at the officer.

The officer fired back, hitting Whitehurst.

EMS took Whitehurst to a local hospital and he was stable.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI said no officers were injured.

GBI has charged Whitehurst with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony obstruction.

The Savannah Police Department is working on the theft investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: