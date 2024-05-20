Man was shot by 'shadowy figures' in the leg, he said. Erie police are investigating

Erie police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday on the city's east side that wounded a 21-year-old man.

The shooting was reported on Saturday at 1:23 a.m. when officers were sent to the 1800 block of Reed Street to investigate a report of shots fired. While officers were on their way to the area, they learned that a person had walked into Saint Vincent Hospital with a gunshot wound, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

Officers found blood and a shell casing at the shooting scene, and when they went to Saint Vincent they located a vehicle with blood on the floor inside of it, Lorah said. When police spoke to the victim, who was shot in the leg, he told officers had had arrived home and was stepping out of his vehicle when he encountered two to four "shadowy figures," according to Lorah.

The man told police he started swinging at the figures and was shot, Lorah said.

Police had no suspects in the shooting Monday.

