Man shot several times while leaving Buckhead movie theater

An overnight shooting in the Phipps Plaza parking lot has left one man hospitalized.

Officers say they were called to the Buckhead mall just before 2 a.m. to reports of a person shot.

When they got there, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot several times in both of his legs. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is currently stable.

Investigators say two men were leaving the movies when they got into an argument that escalated to gunfire.

Police say they’re reviewing video to identify the suspect. It’s unclear if the two men knew one another.

Simon Properties, who owns Phipps Plaza, sent us a statement, saying:

“At Phipps Plaza, we take very seriously our responsibility to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for our shoppers, employees and retailers. Our program is Homeland Security Safety Act Certified, which recognizes our significant and continuous efforts to safeguard the public and is implemented in close collaboration with the Atlanta Police Department, tenants, neighborhood organizations and others.

“Elements of our program include extensive closed circuit television camera monitoring and license plate readers at all parking entrances, both of which communicate directly with APD. In addition to regular patrols from on-duty APD officers, the property is continuously monitored by hired off-duty APD officers and private security officers, who utilize patrol cars, UTVs and Segways to patrol in and around the property. We have a K-9 unit that is trained to detect weapons and other contraband. Individuals flagged by the K-9 unit are engaged by law enforcement and directed to immediately leave the property if they are found to be carrying a firearm. Security professionals and police are supported by the Simon Operations Intelligence Center, where highly trained specialists use purposefully built algorithms to monitor real-time risk. Our team of specialists provide real-time 24/7 CCTV camera monitoring, dispatching, and local, state and national intelligence gathering.

“Phipps Plaza is among the most protected environments in Atlanta and we have no tolerance for criminal behavior.”

