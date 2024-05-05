Man shot several times in Brooklyn lobby: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot eight times in the lobby of a building in Williamsburg Sunday morning, according to police.

The 41-year-old victim was shot two times in the face and six times in the body around 2 a.m. on Ten Eyck Walk, according to police. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

