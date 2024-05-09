Man shot in Port Orange went to ex-girlfriend's home and got into fight with the shooter

The man who was fatally shot Tuesday in Port Orange had gone to his ex-girlfriend's Elda Lane home and gotten into a fight with the accused shooter, according to police.

Nicole Collins told police she had asked her ex-boyfriend, Elmer Panameno Zelaya, 53, of Flagler County, not to come to the home but that he refused and tried to force his way inside, an arrest report states.

Zelaya was shot multiple times by Santiago Carlos Hernandez Castrodad, 40, of Edgewater, Port Orange police said.

Hernandez Castrodad was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. He was being held Thursday in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

Police shoot man armed with knife Port Orange police chief describes officer's fatal shooting of possibly 'suicidal' man

Port Orange police said that Zelaya wrestled the keys to the home from her, entered the home, and struck Hernandez Castrodad with a Bluetooth speaker. The two fought in the front yard.

Hernandez Castrodad walked to his car and got a Glock 17 pistol and shot Zelaya. A neighbor reported hearing six to seven shots. Hernandez Castrodad said he emptied the clip at Zelaya, the report detailed.

A witness told police that Zelaya fell to the ground after he was initially shot, and that Hernandez Castrodad continued to shoot at the victim, according to the arrest report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man who went to ex-girlfriend's home shot in fight