Man shot by police at Chandler hotel in domestic violence call still hospitalized

A domestic violence suspect was hospitalized and awaiting charges after being wounded in a shootout with police in Chandler, according to authorities.

Upon release from the hospital, police said Charles Long, 32, of Phoenix, would be booked on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to police. Long would be arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses in the domestic violence case, including aggravated assault for strangulation and kidnapping, according to police.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a domestic violence call from DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix staff about a woman being held against her will for hours by a man at the hotel in the area of Interstate 10 and West Chandler Boulevard, police said. Police said Long fired multiple times at two officers getting out of their vehicles in the parking lot.

A third officer appeared seconds later and two of the three officers returned fire on Long, hitting him once in the lower part of his body before approaching the suspect, arresting him and providing medical aid, police said.

Long was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, police said Monday evening. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The woman who was held against her will was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said, adding she was not injured during the shootout with officers. The incident that led to the 911 call remained under investigation, police said.

Two of the officers involved in the shooting had three years of service and the other had served five years, according to police. The officers were placed on administrative leave pending an internal and criminal investigation in conjunction with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Charles Long, shot by police at Chandler hotel, still hospitalized