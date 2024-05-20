Man shot by police in Armonk after attacking officer with knife during arrest: Police

A Town of North Castle police officer shot a 38-year-old man after, police said, the man attacked another North Castle officer with a knife during an arrest attempt in a residence on Hallock Place in Armonk on Monday afternoon.

According to North Castle police Chief Peter Simonsen, the man who was shot is receiving treatment at an area hospital for injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening. Both officers are also being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

North Castle Police said it received a call for a 78-year-old female in need of medical assistance at the same location. North Castle police responded, along with Armonk Ambulance and a WEMS paramedic. The woman was treated and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

While at the residence, officers attempted to arrest the 38-year-old man, who was also in the house. North Castle police said they had two outstanding warrants for the man in its jurisdiction. North Castle police said while trying to detain and arrest the man, he attacked an officer with a knife. The other North Castle police officer fired two shots with his duty pistol, police said, striking the man twice.

Police did not release the name of the man arrested or what charges he may face. Police also did not release the name of either officer.

According to North Castle police, the Westchester DA's office and the Westchester Police Department are investigating the incident. North Castle police said the New York Attorney General's office was notified.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: North Castle cop shot man who attacked officer with knife during arrest