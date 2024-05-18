Man shot point blank in chest in broad daylight shooting outside West Pensacola apartments

A man has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a broad daylight shooting outside the Pavilion apartment complex in which another man reportedly shot him point blank in the chest.

It was the second shooting in a 24-hour span. Overnight Friday, a man was killed by gunfire outside a Circle K on 2683 North Monroe Street.

Saturday afternoon's shooting occurred after a loud argument involving three men at around 5 p.m. A witness described how one man shoved another. The man who was shoved then drew a gun, and held it against another man's chest and fired two shots.

The man who was shot held his abdomen and fled across the four lane street. The man who shot him yelled at him as he ran. Then he and the other man casually walked away.

Police arrived minutes later and began investigating.

A Tallahassee Police Department watch commander confirmed that the shooting occurred, but had few other details. The victim was hospitalized and there have not been any arrests “at this time,” the watch commander said.

The violent start to the weekend marks the 33nd serious shooting in the capital city and county this year. So far in 2024, 14 people have died and at least 24 people have been injured in a shooting, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

That puts Florida's capital city on pace for a more deadly year. At this time in 2023, three people were killed and around 26 injured in 31 shootings in Tallahassee and Leon County.

