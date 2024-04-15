Man who shot Phoenix officer during an ambush sentenced to 25 years

A man accused of shooting and injuring a Phoenix police officer last year was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Joseph Lopez received the sentence after ambushing Officer Morgan Bullis who was responding to reports of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle that crashed into a residence's front yard near 11th and Atlanta avenues on March 24, 2023.

The agency said Lopez shot at Bullis five times with one of the rounds striking her left hip and shrapnel injuring her lip. Lopez later fled to a nearby apartment complex where he barricaded himself for several hours. Police attempted to negotiate with him before explosively removing the door and arresting him.

MCAO said Lopez was a gang member with five prior felony convictions and was on probation when he was arrested.

Bullis underwent multiple surgeries and spent four months in physical therapy before she could walk normally and return to work.

“This was a brutal, unprovoked attack on Officer Bullis that caused serious injuries to her,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a written statement. “In light of the recent attacks against police officers, this case being sentenced to the highest possible prison term under the plea agreement shows my commitment to making sure those who attack the men and women in uniform are held to the highest punishment possible.”

