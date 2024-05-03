Man shot in Pawtucket has non-life-threatening wound, declines to press charges

PAWTUCKET – A man who was shot in the face on Friday morning declined to pursue charges, according to Pawtucket Police.

The man's gunshot wound was non-life-threatening, said Pawtucket police Detective Sgt. Christopher E. LeFort.

Police found the man "alert and conscious" after they went to a home on Don Court for a reported shooting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, LeFort said.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

He told detectives he did not want to file a criminal complaint, LeFort said.

