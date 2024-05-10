Man shot by passerby after disturbance in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and injured by another man after allegedly causing a disturbance in downtown Portland Thursday night, authorities say.

At around 9:15 p.m., Portland police officers arrived near 600 Northwest Naito Parkway after the shooting and found a man with a single gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An early investigation found multiple calls were made about the man who was shot, as he had been observed “aggressively banging on apartment windows,” according to PPB.

Two private security officers tried convince the man to leave when they say he charged at another man passing by. Authorities say the passerby tried to get away, but the man kept charging at him.

This prompted the passerby to shoot the man, according to police. The security officers then seized the gun and held it for police until they responded to the scene.

The man who fired the gun was not immediately charged as the firearm was found to be legally possessed and concealed. Authorities say he also remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.

No further information, including the identity of the victim, has been released at this time.

