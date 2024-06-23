Man shot outside light rail station in North Sacramento. Police looking for suspects

Ishani Desai
A shooting in front a North Sacramento light rail station injured a man and paused train traffic Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the 400 block of Arden Way at Del Paso Boulevard for reports of a person shot. The suspects fled the scene that is also near the Sacramento Police and Sheriff’s Memorial, according to archived audio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known, police said. The incident marked the second shooting on Sunday.

RT implemented a bus bridge between the Alkali Flat and Marconi stations, said RT spokeswoman Devra Selenis.

It was unclear when normal RT service would resume.