Man shot in Orange County neighborhood Monday morning, deputies say

Deputies in Orange County responded to a shooting Monday morning.

Deputies said they were called around 5:20 a.m. after a shooting at 24th Street and Lee Street.

Deputies said a man was found in the area who had been shot.

Several Orange County deputies were seen with weapons in hand in the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

