Man shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was found shot in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of V Street after they received a 911 call at about 3:30 a.m. regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was unconscious but breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital.

MPD said that at this time, the man has not been pronounced dead, but VCB/Homicide has been requested.

