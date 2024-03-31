Man shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting that left a man hurt in Northwest D.C. on Saturday night.

Police arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of Georgia Ave. NW just after 8 p.m. There, MPD said a man was found shot. He was taken to a hospital while conscious and breathing.

No arrests were made, but MPD said a four-door white sedan was seen going southbound in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Ave. NW.

