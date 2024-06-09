Man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot in Northeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 7:34 p.m., it was dispatched to the 1200 block of 18th Place for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was conscious and breathing.

