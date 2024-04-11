The man who shot NMSU student Daniel Garcia in a road rage found guilty by Las Cruces jury

Two years after he was shot in the face in a road rage incident, New Mexico State University student Daniel Garcia had a jury find in his favor last week.

Christopher Gerzymisch, 44, was taken into custody after a Las Cruces jury found him guilty of aggravated battery (Deadly Weapon); and battery with a 5-year firearm enhancement in Third Judicial District Court.

On October 3, 2022 the Las Cruces Police Department was called to the area of University and South Main about a gun shot victim.

Several witnesses saw the victim riding his bicycle eastbound on University when a white Subaru almost hit him.

Garcia, who was on the bicycle, began yelling at the driver of the Subaru.

Daniel Garcia, 22, is studying to get into medical school at NMSU.

Gerzymisch stopped the vehicle, got out and pushed Garcia off his bike, Garcia got up, pushed back, and began to walk away, Gerzymisch then pulled out a handgun and began shooting at Garcia.

Garcia was hit on the side of his face. and Gerzymisch drove away from the scene.

Several witnesses were able to photograph the Texas license plate of the Subaru and assist Garcia. Garcia was taken to Memorial General by a good Samaritan at the scene. Las Cruces Police were able to interview all the witnesses, including the victim who identified Gerzymisch from a photo line-up.

“I want to thank the good Samaritan witnesses who assisted Mr. Garcia with their quick actions and responses," District Attorney Gerald Byers said in a statement. "The arrest of Christopher Gerzymisch shows how important it is to get information from members of the community when trying to solve crimes, this case is an example of a witness at the scene utilizing technology and sharing that information to assist law enforcement.”

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Road rage shooter found guilty by Las Cruces jury