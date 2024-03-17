Man is shot late at night in Five Points area, Columbia police say

A man was shot late Saturday night and a search is underway for who pulled the trigger, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the Five Points area hours after an annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration was held and thousands of people attended. Police have not released any information that connects the shooting to the celebration.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Harden Street and found a man who had been shot in the lower body, according to police. That’s near the intersection with Gervais Street.

The Columbia Police Department investigates a shooting. Columbia Police Department

Information about the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said that officers in the area heard gunfire before additional officers were dispatched to the scene.

There was no word about a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.