Man shot in neck by family member in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in the neck after a family dispute in Fresno County late Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say shortly after 4 p.m., they responded to the 1200 block of South Valentine Avenue for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, emergency responders reported finding a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was transferred to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Officials report he is expected to survive.

While on scene, deputies say they were able to detain two potential suspects and seize a couple of firearms.

Investigators say the victim and the suspects were family members who got into some sort of verbal disturbance before shots were fired.

Detectives say everyone on scene has been cooperative and assure the public this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

