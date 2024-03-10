25-year-old man found shot near Georgia State University campus, Atlanta police say

A 25-year-old man was found shot near Georgia State University on Saturday night, according to Atlanta police.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News they found a person shot at 92 Piedmont Avenue at around 10 p.m.

This address is right across from the RaceTrac on Piedmont Avenue which closed down last month due to “significant public safety issues.”

The man was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The victim was not a GSU student, according to police.

A university spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that it is unclear where the victim was shot. The spokesperson said the victim approached an officer who was stationed inside the RaceTrac at the time and attempted to take her taser.

The officer then handcuffed the victim who told her he had been shot.

GSU said the victim was not cooperating with police at the time of the incident.

The victim never told police where he was shot.

